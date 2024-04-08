5 WWE Superstars ready to become the next Paul Heyman guy/girl after Roman Reigns 

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2024. The Wiseman was inducted by Roman Reigns, for whom he currently serves as an advocate. In attendance at Heyman's induction were another of his former clients, CM Punk, and multiple legends whose careers he influenced in WCW, ECW, and WWE.

The former ECW owner has played an important part in the careers of many luminaries including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and, of course, Brock Lesnar in over 30 years of excellence. One of the biggest reasons for his continued success is his keen eye for talent and ability to spot the next "Paul Heyman Guy".

The current landscape of WWE is flush with talents ready to benefit from The Advocate's silver tongue whenever he parts ways with The Head Of The Table.

Here are the five superstars currently in the best position to find success as the next "Paul Heyman guy or girl."

#5. Solo Sikoa already has a history with The Wiseman

Paul Heyman currently serves The Bloodline as Special Counsel to former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman's services helped The Tribal Chief make history, continuing his over 40-year history with the latter's family.

With The Head of The Table having massively benefitted from The Wiseman's counsel, the Hall of Famer may not have to look far for his next client. Solo Sikoa has been ordained The Tribal Heir and is marked for success in the company. It would be very Heyman-esque to transfer his services to the younger superstar when he inevitably breaks ranks with Reigns.

This could help turn The Enforcer into the next big star in the promotion.

#4. Charlotte Flair could use The Wiseman like Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns are similar in so many ways. Both are second-generation WWE Superstars who, for years, were pushed by the company but never fully had the fans behind them despite their extensive achievements. Reigns could seemingly never solve the puzzle until he aligned with Paul Heyman in 2020.

The Queen is currently fairly "over" with the audience, but arguably isn't at maximum potential. Imagine what becoming the next Heyman Girl could do for her persona!

During his Hall of Fame speech, the legendary manager professed that he is a big fan of hers, and it's not difficult to see the duo breaking records together.

#3. Gunther reminds many WWE fans of "Paul Heyman Guy" Brock Lesnar

Gunther is the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. He is also one of the most physical, dominant and believable heels in the company, one who is seemingly ready to move on to the main event scene. He has long been touted as the successor to arguably the greatest "Paul Heyman Guy" in company history: Brock Lesnar.

Imagine how much destruction The Ring General could wreak with The Advocate by his side! The 36-year-old star could individually rise to the heights of The Beast Incarnate whilst simultaneously raising Imperium to Bloodline-esque levels of greatness.

Should the promotion choose to pursue this alliance, it would be a match made in heaven. A legendary mouthpiece might be just what Gunther needs to take his game to the next level.

#2. Bron Breakker and #1. Jade Cargill are WWE's Next Big Things

When Paul Heyman took Brock Lesnar under his wing in 2002, The Beast Incarnate was labelled WWE's Next Big Thing. Lesnar and Heyman went on to forge one of the most successful superstar-manager relationships in WWE history, winning multiple world titles, breaking records and headlining dozens of Premium Live Events.

Fast-forward over twenty years, and Lesnar is a future Hall of Famer, and the company has a new generation of "Next Big Things." Two stars whose potential to be dominant is obvious to any observer are Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker. Though the duo have different styles, they both possess undeniable power, athleticism, and charisma.

With a master orator like Heyman by their side, either one of these stars could have a Lesnar-like impact in the company for the next decade or two.

