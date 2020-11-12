5 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with celebrities

Celebrities have always played their part in WWE shows since there are many actors, musicians, and performers who are fans of the business. WrestleMania has become the most common time of year for celebrities to make appearances for the company. This can often occur in wrestling matches or simply as guest stars.

In the past several years, celebrities have made appearances as guest hosts of RAW. However, not all of these guests have been able to get along with the stars that they've met. While many of the altercations seen on WWE TV are scripted to create a story, ones that happen behind the scenes that are often not.

The addition of social media in recent years has also left many WWE stars open to criticism. It appears that some well-known names currently have strong opinions on WWE's employees.

#5 Former WWE star CM Punk and Chris Brown

CM Punk started the exchange with Chris Brown

CM Punk left WWE back in 2014, but the former WWE Champion is still one of the best-known wrestlers in the world, which often makes him a target. That being said, it was the self-proclaimed Best in the World that went looking for trouble when he tweeted RnB singer Chris Brown back in 2012. In the tweet, he stated that he would love to curb stomp him at WrestleMania.

"I would like @chrisbrown [to] fight somebody that can defend themselves. Me curb stomping that turd would be a #wrestlemania moment."

Chris Brown obviously wasn't someone that was going to take this lying down and responded with an interesting tweet aimed at the WWE star.

"@CMpunk needs more followers. He's such a leader! Not to mention the roids he's on has made it utterly impossible for him pleasure women."

CM Punk decided to take the feud up a notch with this response.

“Put some gloves on in the ring and I will choke you out and make you feel as weak and powerless and scared and alone as any woman has had the misfortune of knowing any sad, cowardly little boy as yourself. And all proceeds can go to a women’s charity of my choosing.”

Chris Brown then responded saying it was cute, but this was the last interaction between the two men. It appears that they just decided to stop responding to one another, so the fans never got to see the wrestling showdown of Brown and CM Punk.