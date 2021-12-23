5 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE as part of their current era, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't made himself a number of enemies.

Whilst many WWE Superstars have spoken out about their love of Roman Reigns and the fact that he is a respectable person inside and outside of the ring, others don't feel the same way.

Despite only being part of WWE's main roster for nine years, the current Universal Champion has had several backstage altercations and picked up heat with a number of stars.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars who once had heat with Roman Reigns.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore once got on the wrong side of Roman Reigns

Enzo Amore was a fantastic talker, one of the strengths that he brought to his WWE character was his ability on the mic, but that doesn't mean that he didn't rub some stars the wrong way.

Back in the summer of 2016, Amore managed to annoy Roman Reigns so much that he was kicked off the WWE tour bus whilst the company was on tour in Europe. It was widely reported that Amore was talking loudly on his phone at the time and that “those who couldn’t help but hear him thought were negative about the business.”

WWE @WWE BREAKING: Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended; WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. wwe.com/article/enzo-a… BREAKING: Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended; WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. wwe.com/article/enzo-a…

Corey Graves commented on the incident as part of an appearance on Bring It To The Table in 2017.

“I want Enzo on the team. The guy has a ton of faults on-screen and off-screen. The guy you see on Monday Night RAW is the guy you will meet on a Wednesday afternoon walking down the street. Enzo is Enzo 24 hours a day which rubs a lot of people the wrong way.” He added, “If you’re on a European tour for 12 days deep and he’s going on and on and an about how he partied with The Weekend in L.A., you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit and when you’re on the road that much, a guy like that will wear on your nerves.”

This led to Roman Reigns being the man who stepped up and kicked Amore off the bus, and the star was later kicked out of the locker room as well, before being released from WWE in 2018.

