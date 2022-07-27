5 WWE Superstars who can't afford to lose at SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam is right around the corner, and based on the card so far; it promises to be one of WWE's biggest spectacles of the year. From the hard-hitting big-match violence of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to the technical brilliance of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, it should cater to many audiences.

The Biggest Party Of The Summer also has in its favor the added intrigue of a potential Money In The Bank cash-in.

Some superstars go into the July 30 event with their backs to the wall and desperately need a win. This may be due to a poor recent win-loss record or a need to make the leap to the next stage of their career.

Whatever the reason, these competitors will face challenges crucial to their success in the near future, failing which they may need long rebuilds or total repackaging. Here are five WWE Superstars who need to walk away from the Nissan Stadium with a victory.

#5 & #4: Seth Rollins and Riddle go into their SummerSlam match both needing a win

Seth Rollins falls into the heel-dominated category of superstars and tag teams who suffered a string of losses during the WrestleMania season. These feuds were seemingly designed to help their opponents get more "over" with the WWE Universe.

SummerSlam offers these stars a chance to get back on track with a big win going into the year's final stretch. Rollins, in particular, needs to put his losing efforts against Cody Rhodes and at Money In The Bank in the rearview mirror.

Riddle's situation is just as urgent, with his singles momentum stalling at the tip-off point. Since Randy Orton was shelved by injury, The Original Bro has been on the cusp of becoming a bonafide main event babyface. However, his failure to beat megastars like Roman Reigns or achieve a big premium live event win has kept him from taking the next step to superstardom.

Winning his bout against Rollins would kill two birds with one stone and save him from potentially sliding down the card into obscurity.

#3: Bianca Belair must avoid a repeat of last year's SummerSlam

History must not repeat itself for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair had a memorably torrid time at SummerSlam 2021. She was scheduled to face Sasha Banks at the event before Carmella replaced The Boss due to the latter's injury. However, Belair was in for another swerve as the returning Becky Lynch took out the second-generation star before defeating The EST in twenty-seven seconds.

A repeat of that loss, perhaps the most devastating of Belair's career, would severely damage her persona. It would effectively make her redemption arc over the past year pointless.

The two-time women's champion needs to win so that she can move on to other opponents in RAW's stacked women's division like Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley.

#2: Theory must win something at SummerSlam if he is to regain his momentum

The only superstar that has endured as much high-profile frustration as Seth Rollins since WrestleMania 38 is Theory. He has been successful on paper, becoming the youngest United States Champion and Money In The Bank holder in WWE history. However, he has suffered loss after loss to everyone, from AJ Styles to Madcap Moss.

Granted, the youngster has the insurance of the Money In The Bank contract, which can change his fortune at any moment. However, continuing his losing streak may strip him of any believability as a main eventer in the eyes of the audience.

This is not necessarily a bad thing if the plan is to give him a nearly year-long push akin to Rollins' in 2014-15, slowly building him up independent of the retired Mr. McMahon. However, for his character's immediate success, Theory cannot afford to lose on July 30.

#1: Liv Morgan can't afford to lose her first big title defense

Liv Morgan is unproven as a champion

Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money In The Bank to the universal jubilation of fellow superstars, legends, and the WWE Universe. She has since established herself as arguably the top babyface on the blue brand, receiving a hero's welcome in every city. However, she is still untested as a champion.

Her first big test will come at SummerSlam against the woman she dethroned, Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet has only suffered three singles losses in her entire WWE career, so this will be an enormous task. Morgan is responsible for one of those three losses, albeit via a cash-in on a weakened Rousey.

The champion has reasons to believe and reasons to worry, but one thing is for certain: if she wants to prove her championship pedigree, she must win at SummerSlam.

