5 WWE Superstars who should receive a push after WrestleMania 

The WWE Universe is firmly on the road to WrestleMania 37, an event that will surely offer a plethora of exciting matches. The Showcase of the Immortals is often viewed as the pinnacle of WWE's year.

But in recent years, some of the biggest creative shake-ups and storylines can happen on WWE television once WrestleMania has come and gone. Some within the WWE Universe see the show as the "season finale" for WWE after a year's worth of storytelling. In many ways, it's the end of a chapter in the neverending storybook that is WWE.

For this reason. WWE Superstars who were not previously used or featured in the build-up to WrestleMania have renewed opportunities. A few lucky stars usually receive pushes once the dust has settled from the Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment.

Jack Swagger, who won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2010, and AJ Styles, who challenged for the WWE Championship in 2016, are two examples.

So, which WWE Superstars could get pushed after WrestleMania 37?

#5 Mustafa Ali (WWE Monday Night RAW)

Mustafa Ali has been recently feuding with Riddle on Monday Night RAW over the WWE United States Championship

Not many WWE Superstars have the potential that Mustafa Ali possesses. The former WWE 205 Live standout is a fantastic in-ring worker, and he has the exemplary promo ability and charisma to back it up.

Ali has been close to breaking WWE's fabled "glass ceiling" on several occasions. It was reported in 2019 that he was set to receive a push, which would have included a WWE Championship Match, during WrestleMania season.

But an eye injury sustained during a match against Randy Orton caused WWE to change these plans. Ali floated around aimlessly for a while, but he has returned to the spotlight in recent months. As the leader of the villainous faction known as RETRIBUTION, Ali has regained his status as a prominent player.

Even though Ali has added some legitimacy to the group, RETRIBUTION's booking and presentation has left a lot to be desired.

Conceived to be a chaotic, rebellious faction that was going to take over WWE, RETRIBUTION has been instead booked as a weak stable. The faction is often hamstrung by lack of logic and ideology.

The only bright spot during this time has been Ali's performance and his developing personality and promo skills. After WrestleMania 37, Mustafa Ali should break up RETRIBUTION and once again focus on his singles career in WWE.

Perhaps WWE will finally see the talent that he possesses and elevate him to the main event scene on RAW, as that's where he deserves to be.

