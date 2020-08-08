5 WWE Superstars who received black eyes (and who caused the injuries)

Even though WWE matches and storylines are scripted, the physicality involved in the sports entertainment business is very real.

We recently counted down five WWE Superstars who have been left with permanent scars as a result of accidents that happened in the ring, with Roman Reigns and The Miz among those who have lasting reminders of how dangerous life in WWE can be.

Now, while those Superstars’ scars may never heal, some men and women in WWE have suffered temporary injuries to their face after being on the receiving end of an unfortunate botch during a match.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who received black eyes, as well as the opponents who caused the injuries.

#5 Cesaro gave Rusev a black eye (WWE live event)

The inspiration for this article comes from Miro (fka WWE's Rusev), who revealed on a Twitch stream that Cesaro is the WWE Superstar that gave him a black eye shortly before he flew to Bulgaria to have his second wedding with Lana.

As you can see below, the black eye is very visible in photos from their special day.

Rusev's black eye was present during his Bulgarian wedding

Rusev recalled how he and Cesaro used to have shoot wrestling matches with each other at the start of their matches at WWE live events.

On one occasion, Cesaro attempted a wheelbarrow victory roll and accidentally caught his opponent in his left eye, which immediately swelled up.

“His knee gets me right in my eye, so I had to step, knee in my eye, victory roll, we keep going. I felt it right away. As soon as he went up, we went through the victory roll. One… two… big kick, and I just knew it right away.”

Rusev said Lana, who was ringside for the match, was not impressed after the incident.

“She was just giving Claudio [Cesaro] the biggest stink eye because I kick out, I sit up, I’m like, ‘Look what he did to my eye.’ We’re still working but she’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ She was just super upset because a week from now, we’ve got to go and take pictures and she does not want me to have a black eye during it.”

Rusev clarified that he enjoyed working with Cesaro in WWE, but he will always remember the Swiss Superstar when he reflects on his wedding day.