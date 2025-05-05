5 WWE Superstars who recently suffered their first loss and who beat them

When a big name joins WWE or NXT, it's usually a long time before that Superstar suffers a notable loss. Those victories give the performer a bit of an aura and tell fans that the star is someone to watch.

The timing of a loss is also extremely important. Brock Lesnar breaking the Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was shocking and polarizing, and it could have helped a different star get over massively.

WWE has added a lot of great talent to its brands. Here are five big names that recently suffered their first loss in the promotion and who handed them their first defeat.

(Note: A multi-star match like the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline won't be considered since every star was pinned)

#5. Roxanne Perez pinned Giulia

WWE pulled out all the stops to treat Giulia as a huge star. Triple H allowed her to help jump-start the new Marigold promotion before starting in NXT. She appeared in the crowd at last year's Stand & Deliver.

The Beautiful Madness won the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2024, earning a shot at Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT's CW debut. Cora Jade returned, costing Giulia the win.

The Prodigy had the honor of pinning the Japanese star, but she later won the NXT Women's Title. Stephanie Vaquer then pinned the Beautiful Madness in a "Winner Takes All" match in February.

#4. An inexplicable first WWE loss for Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix was the latest huge name to debut for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41. He beat Nathan Frazer and Berto before competing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. El Grande Americano helped eliminate Fenix from the match.

The two then squared off at WrestleMania 41 after Rey Mysterio was injured in a six-man match on the go-home SmackDown. If the booking decision was for Rey to lose, that's fine. He's bulletproof.

Fenix, however, lost in his third singles contest. While it was due to underhanded tactics, he lost some of his mystique with the defeat. If they wanted Americano to win, they could have booked Dragon Lee or a different finish.

#3. Jade Cargill lost to Nia Jax in the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament

Officials wanted to protect both women, so they booked a messy disqualification finish in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament match between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Jax mocked Cargill's daughter, who was sitting ringside. The Storm understandably took exception, blasting The Annihilator with a chair. Cargill remained unpinned for a year but lost a few tag team contests.

Those losses involved multi-team contests for the Women's Tag titles. Her first pinfall loss came against Liv Morgan on an episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Penta's time on RAW

Penta had a very successful WWE debut, even though his arrival was heavily expected. Despite that, the former AEW star immediately connected with hardcore and casual fans alike due to his in-ring work and aura.

Had bookers kept his undefeated streak alive heading into WrestleMania, it wouldn't have been a big deal if he lost in the fatal four-way for the Intercontinental Championship.

Instead, Penta lost to Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match in February when Kaiser pinned Pete Dunne. He also lost to the Judgment Day in tag team action ahead of WrestleMania. New champ Dominik Mysterio pinned Penta on the RAW after The Show of Shows. Regardless of how he lost, someone of his standing shouldn't be losing so much.

#1. Jacob Fatu lost several tag team matches with Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu may be booked like an unstoppable monster, but he's suffered many losses over the last year. Fatu hasn't been pinned, but he technically lost his first WWE match at Bad Blood.

He teamed with Solo Sikoa against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in October, but Sikoa ate the pin.

The Samoan Werewolf competed in many tag team matches with Solo in 2025 but lost several of them when Sikoa was pinned. That booking helped maintain some of his aura as a force of nature but still marred his record.

