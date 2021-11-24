5 WWE Superstars who are huge soccer fans

Few soccer players have ever succeeded in the WWE ring. Tim Wiese, who played for Germany in FIFA World Cup 2010, was once signed under a WWE developmental contract. Outside of a live event appearance in his native Germany, he never managed to showcase his professional wrestling skills to the audience.

Marwan Ahmed @MarwanAhmed_KF Ex-Germany GK Tim Weise. Offered a WWE contract. http://t.co/3vRUJ9KJpM Ex-Germany GK Tim Weise. Offered a WWE contract. http://t.co/3vRUJ9KJpM

Soccer is not the most popular sport in the US, but it is incredibly popular across the world. Officially known as Association Football and commonly just football, the sport is easily the most widely-played game in the world. Extensive league systems can be found in most nations, with those of Spain, England, France, Italy and Germany maintaining a large-scale global following.

Several WWE superstars are avid football fans. They follow national teams and are supporters of certain clubs. Most such WWE superstars are from nations with considerable football culture. Here is a list of 5 WWE superstars who follow soccer.

#5 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Paddy Power @paddypower BREAKING NEWS: After finally experiencing what it's like to win a title, Rangers fan Drew McIntyre has said he's switching his allegiances to Celtic. More to follow. #WrestleMania BREAKING NEWS: After finally experiencing what it's like to win a title, Rangers fan Drew McIntyre has said he's switching his allegiances to Celtic. More to follow. #WrestleMania https://t.co/Bp3DXuXfBl

Drew McIntyre is a fierce supporter of the Scottish club Rangers FC. Rangers and Celtic are Scotland's two biggest soccer clubs, with matches between the two teams invariably featuring animosity among fans.

Rangers recently battled severe financial issues before returning to reclaim their position as one of the top teams in Scotland. It is a suitable club for McIntyre, who was once released by WWE before reinventing himself and becoming the WWE Champion.

Rangers are currently the number one team in the Scottish Premiership, standing at 30 points from 13 matches. Bitter rivals Celtic are second at 26 points from the same number of matches.

McIntyre was recently drafted to SmackDown, where he is looking forward to making a new beginning. A showdown against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not a matter of "if," but of "when."

