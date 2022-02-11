5 WWE Superstars who rejected Vince McMahon's ideas 

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, and it has featured some of the wildest storylines in sports entertainment history.

Some of the storylines are pitched by the WWE Superstars themselves, while others come from the company's Chairman, Vince McMahon. He either comes up with the whole thing himself, or approves what his creative team presents to him.

But not all the storylines pitched behind the scenes in WWE make it to TV.

There have been many occasions where superstars have turned down Vince McMahon's pitches because they weren't comfortable with the proposed storylines.

So let's take a look at five superstars who rejected Vince McMahon's idea for a storyline.

#5 Hulk Hogan refused to put over Bret Hart

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan @JMcCurryCLE Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol. HH @JMcCurryCLE Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol. HH

After focusing on giants like Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant and King Kong Bundy in the 1980s, WWE started to put more focus on technical wrestlers like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in the 1990s.

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest names ever to turn down a pitch Vince McMahon came up with at that time.

The idea the Chairman of WWE presented to The Hulkster would've seen him drop the WWE Championship to Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1993. However, Hogan refused to do the job for The Hitman. This caused plans to change and led to WWE Hall of Famer, the late Yokozuna, defeating Hogan for the title before the latter jumped ship to WCW.

Bret Hart revealed the reason behind Hogan's refusal to lose to him, stating that Hogan thought he "wasn’t in his league."

When a fan asked Hogan on Twitter why he refused to put Hart over at that time, The Hulkster responded by saying that Hart's time hadn't begun during that era.

Since then, Hart has never seen Hogan the same again, and has taken shots at his wrestling abilities and refusal to put talent over on numerous occasions.

