5 WWE Superstars who were removed from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This year's WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is set to be a highly entertaining contest. With the inclusion of Logan Paul in the bout, fans can't wait to see who will walk away with the coveted contract. However, before the event, a slight change is possible.

As per reports, WWE is planning a major swerve with regard to the MITB ladder match. Leading up to the show, the creative team could remove one superstar from the match due to an injury, making way for a possible return at the July 1 show.

While these are simply rumors, today we will look at five superstars who were removed from the Money in the Bank ladder match and why they were excluded.

#5 WWE Jeff Hardy once missed Money in the Bank

Jeff Hardy in action. Image Credits: wwe.com

While 2008 was the year Jeff Hardy won the WWE Championship, before that, Hardy experienced a major downfall in his career. Ahead of the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 24, Hardy was removed from the contest. Considering The Charismatic Enigma was one of the first to qualify, this was a huge shock.

The reason behind Hardy's removal was unclear early on. However, it was later revealed that the former champion was ousted from the competition due to a WWE wellness policy violation. Jeff Hardy's exclusion from the show led to massive disappointment among fans.

#4 Kane

The Big Red Machine on a RAW episode

In 2013, Kane was all set to compete at the Money in the Bank ladder match to secure a title shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, a week before, things worsened, and The Big Red Machine had to be ruled out of the ladder match.

Before the contest, Kane faced Christian on RAW. Bray Wyatt and his brothers attacked Kane during the match, leaving the latter injured. Due to this, Kane had to pull out from the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2013.

#3 Bad News Barrett

Wade Barrett is a commentator in NXT

2014 was a mixed year for WWE Superstar Bad News Barrett (aka Wade Barrett). While he was the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Barrett himself received "bad news" as he had to withdraw from competing in the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match.

Before he could compete at MITB, Barrett suffered a dislocated shoulder. This injury kept him out of the event, and it was a terrible moment for his fans, considering that their favorite was now out of the bout.

#2 Braun Strowman

After winning the MITB ladder match in 2018, Braun Strowman was set for a second consecutive appearance in the high-stakes contest in 2019. While he was a favorite going into the showdown, things turned south, and Strowman did not compete at the event.

Strowman did not wrestle at the show because he suffered a loss on Monday Night RAW. After Sami Zayn defeated the former Universal Champion, the latter had to give up his place due to a stipulation set by Shane McMahon. This is why The Monster Among Men was not part of the MITB ladder match in 2019.

#1 Apollo Crews

2020 is a year Apollo Crews would likely want to forget. Before he could compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Crews was granted a United States Championship opportunity against Andrade. Grabbing this chance with both hands, Crews made the walk to face the then-champion.

However, things did not go as planned for him, and Apollo Crews injured himself. During the bout, Crews hurt his knee, and taking advantage of the same, Andrade kept attacking the challenger. Eventually, the referee had to call for the bell.

While this outcome disappointed fans, it must have been catastrophic for Crews. Not only did he fail to win the US Title, but he also missed his shot at competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

