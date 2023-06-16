WWE could be planning a massive swerve ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is less than a couple of weeks, and fans are excited for the event to take place in London for the first time. According to a recent report, the company could be planning a massive swerve as one of the participants may lose their spot in the upcoming gimmick match.

Several stars punched their ticket for the annual gimmick match, which if they win, allows them to cash in on any champion of their choice at any given point over the next 365 days. Many stars have cashed in successfully, while others have failed.

According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, WWE could be planning a massive swerve as one superstar would potentially lose their spot in the upcoming gimmick match. Check it out:

"Someone may lose their MITB spot next week."

- Roman’s MITB match becomes clear

- Tensions rise between IYO/Bayley

- LA Knight vs. Santos

- Waller, having a lot of support behind the scenes, gets more time to shine

It will be interesting to see which superstars from the Men's or Women's side will end up losing their spot and one of the biggest opportunities of their lifetime on SmackDown.

Only one spot is left for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, WWE announced that they will return to the United Kingdom and host WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London. Fans were excited to see their favorite stars back in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this month, several superstars from RAW and SmackDown started to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura were the first two to qualify from Monday Night RAW.

Later, LA Knight and Zelina Vega defeated Montez Ford and Lacey Evans, respectively, to qualify from the blue brand's side. On RAW, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark also punched their tickets for the event.

Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set!Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜 The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set! Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜🇬🇧 https://t.co/kWua99GAbp

Last week, Santos Escobar, Butch, Bayley, and Iyo Sky qualified for the gimmick match. Only one spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match is left, and it will be interesting to see which star qualified ahead of the event.

Who do you think will lose their spot ahead of Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

