5 WWE Superstars who could replace Austin Theory in Zelina Vega's stable 

Are we closer than ever to witness an LWO reformation?

Zelina Vega's unnamed stable consisting of United States Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory (formerly), has received much attention on RAW for the past several weeks. From going after the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36 to hunting the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Vega's group is a smart one for sure.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Austin Theory was kicked out of the aforementioned stable. This happened after Theory accidentally cost Garza and Andrade their match against the returning Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews. Even prior to the match, WWE had been teasing tension between Theory and his stablemates.

Now with just two Superstars by her side, it is almost a given that Zelina Vega will be on the lookout for a new member to join her stable. Even though the possibilities are endless, Theory's replacement should be someone who can benefit from having a charismatic manager as Zelina Vega as his voice.

That being said, here is a list of five Superstars who Zelina Vega should consider adding to her group next.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

You may have heard the saying "desperate times call for desperate measures". This perfectly applies to Humberto Carrillo's main roster status. Although the guy boasts an impressive moveset, his character needs solid work. A heel turn by aligning with Vega can do wonders for the young Superstar.

But how does it make sense, considering that Carrillo has battled Angel Garza (real-life cousin) and Andrade numerous times over the past year? Well, there are countless ways in which he can be brought in. For starters, Zelina Vega can make him an offer he can't refuse. Something along the lines of how there's strength in numbers and how important it is for Carrillo to have a direction in order to succeed.

If this happens, WWE would be able to showcase Carrillo's strengths while hiding his weaknesses at the same time. It would be a win-win situation for all the parties involved.