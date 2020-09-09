5 WWE Superstars to replace Murphy as Seth Rollins' disciple

It can very well be said that the summer of 2020 has been a rocky road for Seth Rollins. While The Monday Night Messiah registered a dominant win over arch-rival Dominik Mysterio at this year's SummerSlam, the recent Payback pay-per-view was one that Seth Rollins would rather forget.

A week after Rollins had ruined Dominik's WWE debut, he was on course to team up with his disciple Murphy against the father & son duo of, Rey Mysterio and Dominik at Payback. However, things didn't exactly pan out the way Rollins would've hoped for after a big miscommunication between him and Murphy.

The Mysterio family is going to TOWN on @WWE_Murphy, so much so that he just QUIT the match!

With Rollins instructing his disciple to hit Rey in the head, the latter ended up hitting his leader. The kick eventually led to The Mysterios gaining revenge on the pair of Rollins and Murphy after Dominik capitalised and picked up the win. This eventually led to WWE teasing a split between Rollins and Murphy at Payback itself.

The following night on WWE Monday Night RAW, an irate Rollins asked his disciple Murphy to do some soul-searching, fired a ton of insults towards the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and planted a slap on the back of his head.

With WWE now teasing a potential split between Rollins and Murphy, it would be fair to look into five potential options replace the latter as Rollins' newest disciple in WWE. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5. Ricochet x Rollins

Ricochet

During his time in WWE NXT, Ricochet was considered as one of the top stars on the brand, as was Seth Rollins, and there was a lot of hype around the former New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation. He didn't just make a name for himself in Japan, but also established his place on the Independent Circuit and for Lucha Underground.

Upon his WWE debut, there was a lot of hype surrounding the former two-time Lucha Underground Champion, mostly due to his athletic abilities. Ricochet carried that momentum into NXT, however, on the main roster he has fallen down the pecking order and could certainly use a change in character.

With Cedric Alexander having distanced himself from both Ricochet and Apollo Crews, maybe it is time for the former WWE United States Champion to also form a new alliance on RAW.