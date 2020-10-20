5 WWE Superstars who publicly requested their release 

WWE Superstars, like other employees in the company, put pen to paper on a contract that ensures that they adhere to the rules of WWE for the duration of their deal.

The difference with WWE is the fact that these stars are then forced to live their lives in the spotlight which means that if they have an issue with the company they could make it public. WWE doesn't like anything that ruins its reputation in the public eye so the company would then look to brush this under the rug as soon as possible.

In more recent times, social media has been used as a way for stars to negotiate a way out of their WWE deals. Here, we take a look at five stars who used the internet to their advantage.

#5 Tye Dillinger requested his WWE release In February 2019

Tye Dillinger was The Perfect 10 in WWE NXT and had one of the best Royal Rumble debuts of all time when he made his way out in the number 10 spot back in 2018.

That being said, Dillinger's career on the main roster didn't see many more highlights and after struggling to get any kind of screen time on WWE TV, Dillinger requested his release in February 2019.

Three days after the WWE star initially sent out the Tweet which talked about the reasons for his decision, the company granted him his release. Dillinger then became Shawn Spears and just three months later at Double or Nothing, the former WWE star made his debut for All Elite Wrestling.

Dillinger does still have some links with WWE since he married long-time girlfriend Peyton Royce back in the summer of 2019 and the couple is currently split between promotions.