5 WWE Superstars that could return at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is rapidly approaching. Chatter amongst the WWE Universe has already begun about what to expect at the biggest event of the summer.

SummerSlam has historically been seen as one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, and 2021 is no exception. Rumors have already begun to swirl about SummerSlam possibly emanating from a stadium in the United States with live fans in attendance.

did we do this right? 😎 pic.twitter.com/CNrXgknGfH — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) April 27, 2021

Due to the large scale of the event, plus the potential return of live fans to WWE programming, many within the WWE Universe are expecting to see several big name superstars make their big returns at SummerSlam this year.

From former champions and free agents to WWE Hall of Famers, let's take a closer look at five Superstars that could return at SummerSlam this year.

#5 Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg

Goldberg is contracted to two matches per year inside of a WWE ring. Could his second match of 2021 come at SummerSlam?

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's reputation and popularity amongst fans is polarizing to say the least.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has often been criticized for his short, dominating matches since returning as a semi-active performer in 2016.

Since returning, Goldberg has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on the way to winning the Universal Championship on two separate occasions.

Last year, Goldberg revealed that his contract expires in 2023 with the Hall of Famer scheduled to appear in two matches per year. The former Universal Champion last competed at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, where he was defeated by then-Champion Drew McIntyre in a title match.

Therefore, we can expect Goldberg to compete in one more match before the year comes to a close. Given the significance of a large SummerSlam event, one could expect Goldberg to get the phone call from Vince McMahon to compete at the event.

