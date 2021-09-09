5 WWE Superstars who could return this week on SmackDown

It's expected to be a huge week on SmackDown as WWE heads back to Madison Square Garden. It has already been announced ahead of the show that The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will be in attendance as he looks to continue his feud with Roman Reigns.

The Universal Champion has been part of a storyline with Finn Balor in recent weeks. Still, the fact that Paul Heyman was once the advocate for Lesnar has led to a strain on the relationship between The Tribal Chief and his special counsel.

As noted from the recent AEW event, the best returns or debuts are the ones that the company could have kept under wraps.

The following list looks at five current WWE Superstars who could make their return to SmackDown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.

#5. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could open the show

Vince McMahon opens #Smackdown by asking the fans "Where the hell have you been?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nhjb0mY5nq — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) July 17, 2021

With news that the COO Triple H has recently undergone surgery following a cardiac arrest, it will likely be the WWE Chairman who welcomes fans to Madison Square Garden.

This is the first time the juggernaut has visited the World's most famous arena since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost two years ago and is seen as a huge occasion for WWE.

Official statement from WWE:



"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." https://t.co/daTT1SnBUz — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021

McMahon has made a point of being present at these kinds of grand events, and since The Chairman has been missing from WWE for several weeks, tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden could mark his comeback.

Recent reports have noted that Vince McMahon was not backstage at SmackDown or RAW in recent weeks, which has left Bruce Pritchard to run the show in his place.

This week's episode of SmackDown is a huge deal for WWE, which is why the company has called back Brock Lesnar, so McMahon will likely want to be there in person.

