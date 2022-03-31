5 WWE Superstars who recently made their return

WWE's Road to WrestleMania is traditionally filled with twists and turns and this year has been no different. While several WWE Superstars have been ruled out of the biggest show of the year, others have pushed hard to ensure that they're back in time for the event.

With the biggest week of the wrestling world steaming towards its climax, superstars are scrambling to make sure they're in the best positions they can be. A number of superstars have made their returns to WWE TV in recent weeks in order to take part in WrestleMania.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who have recently made their return on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

#5. AJ Styles made his return last week on RAW

WWE @WWE



The Phenomenal One speaks up next on Welcome back, @AJStylesOrg The Phenomenal One speaks up next on #WWERaw Welcome back, @AJStylesOrg!The Phenomenal One speaks up next on #WWERaw. https://t.co/YVemKkBoLy

AJ Styles was attacked by Edge a few weeks ago to set up their match at WrestleMania. The Rated R Superstar delivered a con-chair-to to the veteran which took him out of action for the best part of the month, whilst Edge himself went through a number of changes.

Styles was able to make his return last week on RAW where he was interrupted by Seth Rollins and forced to fight for a chance to retain his place in the match. Styles won the bout after Edge interfered and the feud between the two men continued.

Styles' injury was part of the storyline heading into WrestleMania, but it meant that he was forced to sit out for several weeks in order to sell his injuries.

#4. Bianca Belair made her WWE return on RAW

Bianca Belair was injured by Becky Lynch several weeks ago on RAW when the Women's Champion used a steel chair to throw Belair into the ring post. It was later revealed that she had suffered a fractured hyoid bone and was written off TV.

It was unclear if the injury was part of the storyline or not at the time and there were genuine concerns that Belair could miss WrestleMania, but The EST of WWE made her return to TV this past week on RAW.

Belair attacked Becky Lynch and after The Man tried to cut off her patented braid, Belair turned the scissors on Lynch and hacked off some of her hair to take it home as a souvenir.

The two women will collide as part of WrestleMania Saturday for the RAW Women's Championship.

#3. Tyson Kidd recently resumed his duties as a backstage producer

One WWE return that may have been overlooked in recent weeks was Tyson Kidd resuming his backstage duties with WWE. The former Tag Team Champion has been working as a backstage producer for the company since a neck injury ended his career back in 2015.

Kidd has had a huge impact on the Women's Division and has been behind some of the biggest women's matches in recent years. Kidd was a notable absentee backstage at the Royal Rumble in January, but a recent report from Fightful Select claimed that the star has since returned and was backstage at RAW.

Reports also noted that Kidd needed to take some time off to recover from a flare-up related to his neck injury.

#2. King Woods made his return to WWE on SmackDown

After Big E broke his neck during a tag team match a few weeks ago, King Woods made his return this past week on SmackDown to help even the odds for Kofi Kingston.

Woods suffered a torn plantaris at a WWE live event earlier in the year but reportedly returned to the road several weeks ago. The original plan was to have Woods make his return and The New Day wrestle a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania.

Following Big E's injury, Woods has returned and the match will now see Kingston and Woods team up to take on Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

#1. Bobby Lashley made his return on RAW

The biggest return of the week saw Bobby Lashley answer the challenge of Omos at this year's WrestleMania event. After Omos was able to brush aside The Viking Raiders on RAW, Lashley made his return and became the first man to knock the giant off his feet with a shoulder block.

The All-Mighty will now take on Omos at WrestleMania this weekend, knowing that he could become the first person to defeat WWE's newest giant. Omos is undefeated in singles matches, so Lashley knows he will have his work cut out for him.

The former Champion was ruled out of WrestleMania due to a shoulder injury last month, which also forced him to drop his title at Elimination Chamber. He has since pushed hard ahead of WrestleMania to ensure that he can play a part in the show.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell