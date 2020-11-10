5 WWE Superstars who revealed texts that Vince McMahon sent them

As WWE’s Chairman and main decision-maker, Vince McMahon is obviously a very busy man. Not only does he oversee hundreds of people who work for WWE, but he has to approve almost everything that happens on RAW and SmackDown.

Over the years, plenty of WWE Superstars have spoken out-of-character about their real-life relationship with Vince McMahon. While some prefer to do exactly as they are told, others regularly speak to the WWE boss one-on-one to pitch ideas for their characters.

A select few WWE Superstars have even been granted access to Vince McMahon’s phone number. In fact, some high-profile names have exchanged messages with the 75-year-old about storylines and other topics that have nothing to do with WWE.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who revealed text messages that Vince McMahon sent to them.

#5 CM Punk revealed texts that Vince McMahon sent him

CM Punk opened up about his frustrations with WWE and Vince McMahon during his infamous appearance on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast. The podcast was recorded in November 2014, eight months after Punk walked out of WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

He mentioned earlier in the podcast that he wanted to take more time off after his knee surgery in December 2012. However, Vince McMahon told him to make a quick return to in-ring action ahead of his match against The Rock.

Fast forward to February 2014, and Punk received a text from Vince McMahon one week after his walkout. According to Punk, the situation was similar to when the WWE Chairman wanted him to return after his knee surgery.

“And now, after all that [walking out], this is where the f***ing story actually starts to get good because a week after I f***ing left, Vince texts me, just like the two surgeries. 'How you feeling, pal? You ready to come back to work?' And I text him like, 'No. I'm so mentally f***ing shot I still can't sleep, this, this, that.'” [H/T Cageside Seats]

Punk said his wife, AJ Lee, convinced him to visit her doctor. He then found out that he had a full-blown staph infection. Once the injury began to heal, Vince McMahon sent another text to Punk to inform him of his suspension.

“So I get that [staph infection] taken care of. All of a sudden, I can sleep. And I slept, for a long f***ing time. Vince texts me and says that I'm suspended. He says, 'Well, I wish you could have lasted until the end of your contract but you're suspended for two months.' So I did the math in my head. It was the day after WrestleMania that my suspension was up.”

Punk admitted he hated wrestling at that point, and he did not care about missing WrestleMania. He was officially fired from Vince McMahon’s company on June 13, 2014 – the same day that he married AJ Lee.