5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns has unbelievably never wrestled on-one-one

Roman Reigns is on the run of his career as the Tribal Chief, Head of the Table character and current WWE Universal Champion. It's been so good that WWE is running out of challengers for their SmackDown champion.

It gets even harder when you consider that Roman Reigns has been in WWE for quite some time now and so has surely wrestled against everyone at one time or the other, right?

Wrong! There are still a few fresh match-ups left for Roman Reigns yet, as there are a handful of current WWE Superstars that he has either never faced, or at least hasn't faced in singles action.

Edge vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship has been made official for Money In The Bank #WWE pic.twitter.com/3GDIBHOucD — Pro Wrestling Junkies (@PW_Junkies) June 26, 2021

We'll be seeing one of the names on this list crossed off at Money in the Bank as Roman Reigns is set to take on Edge in singles action for the Universal Title at the show, in the singles match we should've gotten, but didn't, at WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at 5 more Superstars that 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns has never faced one-on-one.

#5. WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso

We wouldn't be here today talking about how good Roman Reigns' run as Tribal Chief would be without the beginning of the feud which involved Roman Reigns trying to prove to Jey Uso that he deserved to be The Head of the Table for their family.

But whilst Reigns faced Jey Uso a few times in singles action during the early stages of this run, including a grueling Hell in a Cell I Quit match, he has never faced the other half of The Usos, Jimmy Uso in a singles match.

It looked like we would be getting that match for a while with Jimmy Uso throwing in the towel for Jey at the aforementioned Hell in a Cell match, and then refusing to acknowledge Reigns as Tribal Chief. However, Jimmy ended up replacing Jey as Reigns' right-hand man.

Quite sad they aren’t going with Jimmy Uso vs Roman Reigns inside the cell to mirror Reigns’ match with Jey last year, but I’m sure that Rey vs Reigns will bang! — 🏳️‍🌈Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke for Tag Champs (@TheBlueRiott) June 12, 2021

We may still end up with a Roman Reigns vs Jimmy Uso singles match at some point down the line, but it hasn't happened yet.

