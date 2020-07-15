5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns squashed and 5 he faced for 25+ minutes

Unlike some WWE main-event Superstars, Roman Reigns has proven throughout his career that he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the business for a lengthy period of time.

Goldberg, for example, has made a career out of defeating his opponents in quick fashion, with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt being one of the most high-profile examples in recent years.

Roman Reigns, in contrast, is capable of producing 20-minute classics with WWE’s top Superstars, while he can also 'squash' opponents (in other words, pick up quick victories) when it makes sense from a storyline perspective.

In this article, using match times from Cagematch.net, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars that Roman Reigns squashed and five that he faced for at least 25 minutes.

#10 Roman Reigns faced Rusev for 25+ minutes

Roman Reigns’ four-month reign as United States Champion is hardly one of the highlights of his career, but at least it gave Rusev the opportunity to compete in a high-profile storyline again following his disappointing run with The League of Nations.

The two men fought at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell in 2016, with Roman Reigns winning on both occasions, but their longest match came on the post-Clash of Champions episode of RAW when they were both counted out in a match lasting 25 minutes and 34 seconds.

#9 Roman Reigns squashed Elias (10 seconds)

Roman Reigns usually competes in one of the longest matches of the night whenever he is involved on a WWE pay-per-view card, but that was not the case in 2019 when he fought Elias at the Money in the Bank event.

Prior to the match, Elias attacked his rival backstage with a guitar, which meant he had to perform with an electric guitar in front of the Hartford fans.

It looked as though the match could be canceled but Roman Reigns suddenly appeared on the ramp and hit his opponent with a Superman Punch. Both men then made their way to the ring, where “The Big Dog” won a 10-second match with a spear.