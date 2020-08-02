5 WWE Superstars who Seth Rollins could blind next

Ever since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WWE Money In The Bank 2020, Seth Rollins has seemingly lost his mind. The Monday Night Messiah has focused all his attention on assaulting Rey Mysterio and, while doing so, even damaged his eye.

While seeing Seth Rollins force Rey Mysterio's head, eye-first into the corner of the steel steps was gruesome enough by itself, what came next was far more shocking. Rey Mysterio, having had his eye damaged and his family hurt, was out for revenge. When he got the chance to pick the stipulation for his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules, he chose the most outlandish one that there was - an Eye for an Eye match.

The WWE Universe did not know quite what to expect as they headed into that match, but by the end, they were left gasping for air, with Rey Mysterio's eye apparently removed from its socket.

While some might have said that was enough, with Rey Mysterio on the shelf, Seth Rollins asked his son Dominik to come to WWE RAW. Dominik, naturally unhappy with Seth Rollins, attacked him but had to be rescued by an already injured Aleister Black, who came out for the save even the odds. Unfortunately for Aleister Black, he became the next victim as Seth Rollins forced his disciple, Murphy, to gouge The Dutch Destroyer's eye against the corner of the ring steps.

There appears to be a pattern forming here, and based on that pattern, in this article, we are going to be taking a look at 5 WWE Superstars that Seth Rollins could try to blind next.

#5 Seth Rollins could blind Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Ever since he started appearing on WWE RAW on behalf of his father, it was obvious that Dominik was not afraid to get physical. Be it taking a beating from Brock Lesnar, or attacking Seth Rollins on this past week's episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio is here to stand up for his family.

Now, it appears that after chasing off Seth Rollins and Murphy last week with his kendo stick, Dominik Mysterio has caused Seth Rollins to focus completely on him.

It is without a doubt that the Monday Night Messiah is after Dominik Mysterio at the moment. It's very likely that Dominik will be the next one to be blinded by Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.