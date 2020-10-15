5 WWE Superstars who could show up at NXT Halloween Havoc

It's October, which means it's officially the Halloween season with spooky jack-o'-lanterns, trick-or-treating, Halloween binge-watches, and whatnot. Well, WWE has decided to give a special gift to the fans this year with the return of the classic Halloween Havoc show through its NXT brand.

As announced, NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2020, with Shotzi Blackheart as the host. NXT has been on a trend of bringing back these classic shows this year including TakeOver: In Your House earlier this year. The last Halloween Havoc show was held 20 years ago in the year 2000, and it will be interesting to see what NXT has in store for its fans.

The expectations for the show are for it to be presented around the horror theme and to accomplish that, there could be a few shocking appearances. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could show up at NXT Halloween Havoc. Be sure to comment down and let us know who would you love to see.

#5 Doink the Clown shows up at NXT Halloween Havoc

There have been countless scary characters throughout the history of entertainment, but hardly any are spookier than an evil clown. We have seen horror movies like the IT series successfully portray a clown as the main antagonist. But the world of professional wrestling has also had a famous character called Doink the Clown.

First appearing in 1992, the character of Doink the Clown has been portrayed by multiple wrestlers, most famously by Matt Osborne. His most recent appearance was at Money in the Bank earlier this year when he made a blink-and-miss cameo during the cinematic match at WWE's headquarters.

A show like NXT Halloween Havoc could surely have a similar short cameo from Doink the Clown in a backstage segment, possibly interacting with some Superstar in a bizarre segment.