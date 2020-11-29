5 WWE Superstars who were signed and released within a year

There are only a handful of wrestlers in the history of WWE who have been able to remain contracted to the company for more than a few decades. Several veterans have been with the company now for more than ten years and have already seen some of their best days.

These stars have already made an impression on the company and the WWE Universe, however, there are others who were not given the same opportunity.

Many WWE Superstars are signed to the company on a regular basis, and then it's decided whether or not they should be sent down to NXT or debut on the main roster. Regardless of where they end up, there are several names who have only been able to remain contracted for a couple of months.

Here are just five WWE Superstars who couldn't last a year as part of the company.

#5 Nathan Jones - With WWE for just under a year

Nathan Jones may be more memorable to the WWE Universe as an actor than a wrestler following his cameo in the 2004 film Troy, but he is also a former WWE Superstar.

Jones was signed to the company in late 2002 after running into several issues when it came to his Visa. The former star didn't make his WWE on-screen debut until 2003, when he defeated Bill DeMott on an episode of SmackDown.

Advertisement

Jones was originally scheduled to team with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 19, before plans changed and he was taken out of the match at the last minute. After interfering in the match and helping Undertaker pick up the victory, Jones was sent back to OVW to continue to train.

Jones was later paired with Paul Heyman on-screen, but quit the company in December 2003 after noting that WWE's heavy travel schedule had become too much.