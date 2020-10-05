5 WWE Superstars who have slapped the taste out of The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. The Undertaker has had a 30-year-long illustrious career in the WWE. During his run the WWE, The Phenom has been a seven-time WWE Champion and a six-time Tag Team Champion with various WWE Superstars.

One of The Undertaker's most significant achievements in the WWE is his WrestleMania streak. The Undertaker had been undefeated for 21 straight WrestleManias. The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar beat him.

The Undertaker announced his retirement earlier this year during his docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. The Phenom beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match in his final match at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker ended his career with his WrestleMania streak as 23-2. The second WWE Superstar to beat The Undertaker at the Showcase of Immortals was Roman Reigns.

While The Undertaker's legacy will live on forever in the WWE, there have been many times that WWE Superstars have disrespected The Deadman. Here's listing five WWE Superstars who have slapped The Undertaker across his face.

#5 John Cena slapped The Undertaker at Vengeance 2003

John Cena

John Cena vs. The Undertaker has what many fans call "Dream Match" written all over it. But before John Cena became Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect and the Face That Runs The Place, he was just another face in the crowd.

In 2003, John Cena was well over his head when he proclaimed himself as the SmackDown legend and issued an open challenge. Orlando Jordan answered Cena's challenge but was beaten. After the match, Cena continued beating on Jordan before The Undertaker made his way to the ring on his motorcycle. Cena quickly made his escape that night.

In the following week, John Cena confronted The Undertaker and told him not to stick his nose in other's business. That night, The Undertaker distracted Cena during his United States Championship Tournament Match. An enraged Cena took shots and disrespected The Undertaker, and The Deadman looked to teach Cena a lesson in respect.

At Vengeance, The Undertaker faced John Cena in a Singles match on the pre-show. During the match, The Undertaker had Cena backed into a corner when the referee ordered Taker to release Cena. Cena grabbed the opportunity at hand and slapped The Phenom across his face.

That night, Taker beat John Cena, teaching him a thing or two about earning and giving respect to true legends.