5 WWE superstars who were successful as both a face and a heel

Some WWE superstars are natural-born babyfaces, while others were made to be heels. Some stars capture hearts with their likeability, determination and spirit, receiving cheers in every arena they perform.

Other superstars inspire intense dislike in the audience with ruthlessness and dishonesty, often receiving jeers and boos as they perform. The moment a superstar turns face or heel can define their career.

The Attitude Era gave rise to the popularity of anti-hero characters such as Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas rattlesnake and others such as The Rock and Becky Lynch were so beloved that they still got cheered despite playing heel characters.

However, there are some superstars who have managed to excel in either role. These men and women have mastered the dying art of swaying the crowd from pure disdain to extreme adoration.

Here are five superstars who were successful as both heels and faces in the WWE:

#5: Triple H has built a legendary WWE career on seamless transition between face and heel

Triple H's WWE career has been one of great versatility. He has been a part of some of the most ruthless factions as well as the most popular. The Cerebral Assassin's rise with D-Generation X in the late 90s made him one of the most popular Superstars in the company, becoming a 2-time WWF Champion.

When he turned heel and formed the McMahon-Helmsley dynasty, he stayed on top of the card, winning more WWF championships. During this period, he feuded with a face Stone Cold Steve Austin, later tagging with his heel version, doing some of the best work of his career.

During later stints with Evolution, D-Generation X and The Authority, The King of Kings would successfully turn multiple times. The key to his amazing believability in both pro and anti-authority roles is usually his real-life familial connection with the McMahons.

Edited by Arjun