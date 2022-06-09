WATCH: WWE Superstars who were released abruptly

The phenomenon of WWE Superstars getting released is something we are all well aware of. Generally, these stars are not involved in any storylines and are sidelined for an extended period before being let go by the promotion.

Click on the video above to watch the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, that has not been the case every time. Several stars were released abruptly, irrespective of the feud or angle they were involved in. Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about how and why these names were released by the company in an abrupt manner.

These WWE Superstars were released suddenly

The five names we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

Bryan Danielson / Daniel Bryan

Malcolm Bivens

Dexter Lumis

Nash Carter

Jeff Hardy

Which of these releases was the biggest surprise? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far