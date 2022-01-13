WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars in Superhero franchises

WWE Superstars always make an effort to impress their fans. Thanks to the global appeal of Superhero movies, a couple of names from Vince McMahon's company have signed up for such projects over the years.

If you think Batista is the only former world champion to have succeeded in a Superhero franchise, then it's time for a revelation. In this article, let's take a look at just one popular WWE name that has made waves within the DC world lately.

WWE legend John Cena is an anti-hero in the DCEU

John Cena has been the face of Vince McMahon's company for years. Following the introduction of new stars in the promotion, he embarked on his journey as an actor. It looks like the 16-time world champion is now fighting for "peace" as his DC Extended Universe character — Peacemaker.

DCEU introduced Peacemaker in its latest movie, The Suicide Squad. The character is described as a psychopathic assassin who can go to any lengths to achieve — you guessed it — peace.

The sky is indeed the limit for Cena's popularity. Thus, Warner Bros. announced a spin-off series starring him, also titled Peacemaker, streaming now on HBO Max.

