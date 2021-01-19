Top 5 WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never been in a Royal Rumble Match 

The annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view is less than two weeks away, and it could contain some interesting shocks and surprises. Over the years, there have been some incredible Royal Rumble entrants, including Edge's shock return at last year's show and AJ Styles' debut in 2016.

As of this writing, only a fraction of the 30 men and women have been announced for their respective Royal Rumble Matches. As a result, there is plenty of room for surprise returns and entrants in both bouts.

Though many of the stars on this list have been with the company for several years, none of them have competed in a Royal Rumble Match yet. Could 2021 be the year that these stars are finally used in the prestigious contest?

#5. Shane McMahon has never entered a traditional Royal Rumble Match

Shane McMahon has been a prominent part of WWE for several decades, though at one point, he took a break from the company for several years.

He has competed in various matches, and he was an entrant in The Greatest Royal Rumble Match. But the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion has never competed in a traditional Royal Rumble Match.

Shane McMahon has pulled off some immense stunts in the name of entertainment. As The Chairman's son, he has been involved with numerous top storylines throughout his career. It's hard to believe that he has never had the chance to enter the Royal Rumble and fight for a championship match at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

McMahon is currently taking a hiatus from WWE after RAW Underground was seemingly canceled last year. It's unknown whether the show will be brought back in some capacity later this year. Several stars who were part of the program have also been missing from WWE TV since the show was axed.

"Shane-O-Mac" has a lot of power in WWE, so he could pitch an angle where he returns at the Royal Rumble to participate in the Road to WrestleMania. McMahon has already had one of the best surprise returns of all time, and he could add another stunning appearance return to his career if he finally enters his first Royal Rumble Match.