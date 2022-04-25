5 WWE Superstars who could team up with AJ Styles against Edge and Damian Priest

Leading into WWE WrestleMania 38, AJ Styles was viciously attacked by Edge, who turned heel by performing a Con-Chair-To. The Phenomenal One answered the Rated R Superstar's somewhat open challenge for The Show of Shows in what was considered a dream match by many.

In Arlington, Texas, on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the WWE Hall of Famer defeated the two-time WWE Champion with a bit of help from new associate Damian Priest, who also turned heel just a few weeks prior.

According to reports, the wicked new villain Edge appears to be setting up a new stable and has his eyes on defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash when the two square off again. It's likely The Phenomenal One will need some backup very soon.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could team up with AJ Styles against Edge and Damian Priest.

#5 Bron Breakker may appear on RAW to assist AJ Styles

Bron Breakker making his entrance at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

At the turn of the year, we saw AJ Styles appear on NXT 2.0 to enter a mini-feud with Grayson Waller. It concluded with the three-time WWE United States Champion defeating Waller and returning to the main roster.

It could be explained that during his short stint, he came to admire Bron Breakker and what he had achieved on the brand. This may perhaps ultimately lead to Styles bringing the NXT Champion into the fold in his feud with Edge.

#4 AJ's old rival Shinsuke Nakamura may join WWE RAW to aid The Phenomenal One

Shinsuke Nakamura making his entrance at WrestleMania 38 with Rick Boogs

At WrestleMania 38, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. During the match, Boogs suffered a major injury that will rule him out long-term.

This has left the Japanese-born star in limbo. Although it did appear that he was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, nothing has come of this. Nakamura may now find a new lease of life on RAW by teaming up with his former arch-nemesis.

#3 RAW newcomer Tommaso Ciampa may be the one to offer his services

Tommaso Ciampa teaming up with Styles could play into the hands of recent reports speculating that The Blackheart will join Edge's rumored stable in the near future.

In a backstage segment, the former NXT Champion could offer to help The Phenomenal One so that he's not alone. Then, in time, Ciampa may state his true intentions by turning his back on him and joining forces with the Rated R Superstar.

#2 Cody Rhodes could help AJ Styles once he's done with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Cody Rhodes competing against Kevin Owens on RAW

Once Cody Rhodes has concluded his current feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, he will immediately need a new direction. Cody, surprisingly, has never faced Styles one-on-one or teamed up with him, so this could be a way to get them acquainted.

The American Nightmare has also never been in a meaningful rivalry with Edge, so this may ultimately be a win-win situation by having Rhodes be AJ's partner to add a whole new layer to the blockbuster feud.

#1 Former Bullet Club leaders may be paired up to battle Edge & Damian Priest

Finn Bálor may soon need to find a different path. After losing the WWE United States Championship to Theory, the former Universal Champion will likely seek out a rematch. However, Vince McMahon's protégé is seemingly set for a big push.

Finn and AJ have history, being former leaders of The Bullet Club in NJPW, and they could seamlessly form a team to take on Edge and Damian Priest. There may well be some out-of-this-world tag matches coming soon.

Who do you think will assist AJ Styles in his feud against Edge & Damian Priest? Let us know in the comments section below.

