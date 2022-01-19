5 WWE Superstars who could team with Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 

The Usos invaded last night's episode of RAW to send a message to Seth Rollins ahead of his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns next weekend at The Royal Rumble.

The former world champion was superkicked by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions following his match with Bobby Lashley which had already ended via disqualification following The Hurt Business' interference.

Rollins is now expected to head to SmackDown on Friday night to respond to Reigns, but who will The Visionary of Drip have in his corner?

Rollins has had many tag team partners throughout his career and still has a few friends, but could a common enemy be enough to unite the former WWE Champion with some interesting superstars?

#5. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are currently seen as friends on WWE TV

Kevin Owens is probably the only person in WWE who has a worse history with tag team partners than Seth Rollins. In recent months Owens and Rollins have found common ground and have been able to work together cohesively on RAW.

Last night on RAW, Rollins was the guest on The KO Show and Owens noted that Rollins was going to become Universal Champion and take the title back over to RAW if he is able to defeat Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble.

Of course, Owens expects to be handed a shot at the Championship in the months that follow, but this is WWE, title matches can be contested between friends if handled correctly.

Owens has no issues stepping into someone else's fight and also has a long history with Roman Reigns. KO has been on the other end of a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline so it's easy to imagine that Rollins will call upon the former Universal Champion to neutralize the threat of the trio on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are former tag team partners, so Rollins should already know what the Tribal Chief's next move will be and be able to prepare for it.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku