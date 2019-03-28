5 WWE Superstars/teams who might sign with AEW in 2019

Can WWE's loss be AEW's gain?

WWE has always been the undisputed promotion in the professional wrestling business. From financial muscle to in-ring talent, they are the leaders in every field. Some other promotions like Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), etc. have tried to challenge the might of WWE, but ultimately failed to usurp the behemoth.

The latest promotion in the list is the Shahid Khan and Tony Khan bankrolled All Elite Wrestling (AEW). They have already made ripples by signing Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Not to forget Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are the first contracted talents and executive vice-presidents of the company.

WWE has most of the best in-ring workers in the business today. As a result of that, the main roster has become bloated. Talented superstars who might get chances elsewhere are not given proper opportunities. This has led to dissent by many superstars, and many have asked for their release from WWE.

Here are 5 WWE superstars/teams who might sign for AEW in 2019:

#1 Dean Ambrose

Much speculation has been ongoing for some time regarding the future of Dean Ambrose in WWE. If recent reports are to be believed, Ambrose is leaving the company after his contract runs its course. In fact, the Lunatic Fringe might have had his last match in WWE for the foreseeable future, losing in the Last Man Standing match against Drew Mcintyre.

Dean Ambrose made his main roster debut as a member of Shield which also included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The trio had a memorable run in the company, destroying everyone in their path. What was apparent was the fact that all three of them can become successful on their own.

While Romans and Rollins are arguably the top superstars in the company, Ambrose has had an up and down ride. He is one of the selected few to be grand slam champions. But, WWE never portrayed Ambrose as the top star in the company. The main reason for Ambrose wanting to leave has been his unhappiness over the creative control of the character.

Hopefully, the Lunatic Fringe can have a more successful future if he does end up leaving WWE after Wrestlemania.

