5 WWE Superstars that Creative forgot in 2020

Whatever happened to the B-Team?

When thinking of forgotten WWE Superstars, it's important to remember that, so vast is the roster in Vince McMahon's company, there's are always a number of talented individuals who are overlooked.

Whether there's a lack of ideas for some, or others just happen to not be the flavor of the month for any number of reasons, there are always instances where fans see stars they once saw in prominent positions, now barely being used at all. From former world champions only just about getting matches at house shows, to those once closing the show now being forced to open it, we see Superstars losing favor quite commonly in WWE.

Admittedly, there is only so much television time in any one week with RAW and SmackDown but, even so, there will be plenty of those who feel that some deserve more time on our screens than they're getting at present.

Here we highlight 5 underused, forgotten WWE Superstars that the Creative team has seemingly forgotten about as 2020 continues.

#5 Robert Roode

The 'Glorious' Robert Roode

Now, before you raise your hands and object, I'm fully aware that Robert Roode is currently not featuring on WWE television owing to the travel restrictions that are in place not only in the US, his homeland Canada, and the rest of the world.

I should be in the Bahamas right now..... Happy Easter. #Lockdown #isolation — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) April 12, 2020

However, my issues with the use of the man I still think of as Bobby Roode dates back much further. It seems that long gone are the days that the arrogant, elitist Roode was dominating NXT as the NXT Champion, and the brand's biggest name. Take NXT TakeOver: Toronto for instance. Roode battled Tye Dillinger in a meeting of two hometown heroes and received a thunderous reception, the crowd loudly singing every word of his "Glorious" entrance theme.

Roode has been a major name in Impact Wrestling - where he was their World Champion for a while - before joining WWE in 2016. Despite being a big player on the Black and Gold brand, he's never quite been able to match those achievements on the 'main roster' following his SmackDown debut a year later.

Granted, he has had a fleeting run as United States Champion and a couple of flurries as a tag team champion, but Robert Roode's career in WWE is currently little more than that of a henchman and sidekick to Dolph Ziggler.

He's capable of so much - especially as a singles heel - and I really believe there's still money to be made by getting behind Robert Roode, but, for now, he's one of the most prominent of the forgotten WWE Superstars.