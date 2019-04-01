5 WWE Superstars that deserve big pushes coming out of WrestleMania 35

Sami Zayn deserves a big push

The WWE currently has an insanely stacked roster, arguably filled with more talent than they've ever had at one point in their history, and as such, not everyone gets a big push. While we have to understand that, as wrestling fans, we still want to see our favourites being pushed.

While the following 5 people aren't my favourite performers in the WWE, they are all incredibly talented, and while the performers at the top are too, it's always good to rotate talent in and out of the main event, keeping things fresh and exciting.

Not all of these performers are ready or even good enough for the main event, but a push can simply mean more air time or runs with mid-card belts, and simply put, the following 5 WWE superstars at least deserve something more coming out of WrestleMania 35.

#5 Chad Gable

In terms of pure talent and charisma, there are few in the WWE right now that can match Chad Gable, but maybe due to his size, the WWE seem very reluctant to push the former Olympian as a singles star. He's been a consistent force in the tag team division since arriving on the main roster, doing great work alongside Jason Jordan, Shelton Benjamin and now Bobby Roode. But the young star needs a chance to prove himself as a solo performer.

He's been given several chances to do just that, and as recently as RAW last week, with his match against Kurt Angle, Gable proved himself to be an electric performer between the ropes, with his natural charisma getting the fans behind him. But still, it's seemingly not enough. The WWE better get their act together, because they have a genuine star on their hands, and even if they don't see him rising beyond the Intercontinental/United States Championship level, they need to give him a chance, because he's always Ready, Willing and Gable.

