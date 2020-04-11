5 WWE Superstars that may have competed for the last time at WrestleMania 36

Have these five Superstars competed in the squared circle for the final time?

What will WWE look like without these five crucial Superstars?

Are these Superstars done with WWE?

It's no secret that every time an older Superstar steps in the ring, fans wonder how much more they have left in the tank. It also usually causes a great deal of debate among wrestling fans and leaves them hanging on what happens next. The WrestleMania season only confounds this debate and leaves fans looking at every little subliminal message to see if this is truly it for their favorite Superstar.

WWE still sometimes brings a Superstar back after a retirement match, thus making it even harder to discern whether fans have truly seen a Superstar for the last time.

While this might be true for most cases, here are five Superstars that have likely wrestled their last match in WWE. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will be most likely to retire out of these five Superstars

#5 The Big Show

Is there anything left for Big Show in The WWE?

The Big Show shocked the world when he interrupted Drew McIntyre's post WrestleMania celebration and challenged him to a match, but there might be a bigger meaning behind it. Interestingly enough, it seemed less of a surprise last-second way keep fans glued to RAW and more of a way to give The Big Show one last send-off.

In all honesty, there is no bigger way for Big Show to go out than a WrestleMania dark match where he put over WWE's next big thing. In fact, it instantaneously legitimized McIntyre after mowing through Lesnar and Big Show in short matches and helped paint The Scottish Psychopath as the underdog.

The Big Show has served as a sort of gatekeeper for a long time now in WWE and there is no better way to go than in that role. It also gives Show more time to focus on his ambassador role with WWE and hopefully land more acting gigs like his new Netflix show, The Big Show Show.

