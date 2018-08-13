5 WWE Superstars that need Paul Heyman as their advocate

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.89K // 13 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

His client will Victimize and Conquer

Paul Heyman is a person that can turn anything into pure gold. The man has great skills on the mic, and if you have followed his career since ECW, you would know what a master of words he really is.

Here's a video to substantiate my statement:

If this promo doesn't tell you about his promo style and class, I don't know what else will. The man has sold tickets, pay-per-views, matches, and feuds like no one else. The master also pulled off a good one instantly when a fan proposed to her girlfriend, and the WWE Universe started chanting,'She said Yes' during his promo.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

He is so witty and masters his craft so well that there's no one who will come close to his style.

While he is a master at it, there are many wrestlers that can't speak a line or cut a promo to intrigue people or create excitement at that moment.

In this article, I will talk about 5 such wrestlers that must align with Paul Heyman to cut great promos and improve their career:

#5 Nia Jax

Not 'The Irresistible Force' on Mic

Nia Jax is a powerhouse, and her work in the ring is definitely wonderful, but the same can't be said about her mic skills. The worst example that validates this statement was when she challenged Ronda Rousey to a match at Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The challenge was so bad that fans had little to no interest in the match, and if Stephanie hadn't become a part of the buildup, we would have seen a match that no one would have bothered to know about.

This isn't good for someone that is related to The Rock and has a lot of talent. With someone like Paul Heyman taking care of her mic responsibilities, she can definitely outshine every time in the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT