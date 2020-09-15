5 WWE Superstars The Fiend could target next

Currently, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a subject of fascination for Alexa Bliss, who even went to the lengths of performing his signature move Sister Abigail on Nikki Cross last week, before walking out of the WWE Thunderdome.

At Payback, The Fiend lost the WWE Universal Championship in a match against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, effectively ending the storyline that had been surrounding the trio.

Since becoming The Fiend, Wyatt has targeted different superstars across the Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown rosters, including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan. Each superstar The Fiend has encountered since his transformation in 2019 has undergone somewhat of a change.

Here are five current WWE Superstars The Fiend could target next.

#5 Bo Dallas vs. The Fiend?

Bo Dallas hasn't been seen on WWE TV for some time

Bo Dallas is a former NXT Champion but hasn't quite made the same impact since becoming a Smackdown Superstar. The performer is the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt and their paths have already crossed in the past.

When Wyatt was working in a tag team with Matt Hardy, he ended up in a feud with Dallas and his partner Curtis Axel, known as The B-Team. The rivalry ended with Wyatt and Hardy losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to The B-Team.

Now that Axel was released from WWE earlier this year, The B-Team is no more. Making use of Dallas in a transitional feud with The Fiend would be a great way to boost his profile on the Smackdown roster. It would also be a nod to the history that the two brothers share in their WWE careers.