5 WWE Superstars to keep a close eye on this week

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.04K // 06 Aug 2018, 18:37 IST

What now?

With the arrival of Monday comes a new week in wrestling. There are seven hours of normal programming, but this will be a bigger week than most, with the build to SummerSlam picking up steam and a certain highly anticipated tournament set to begin.

Several big names have their futures up in the air, and this week will be decisive in seeing if they get a prominent role in one of the company's biggest shows and beyond that, how the company feels about them and their role in general.

So without further ado let's take a look at five big stars whose short and/or long-term futures this week will be decisive toward shaping.

#1 Asuka

Tuesday will give us answers.

Asuka's dreadful feud with Carmella and James Ellsworth has made for a dismal summer, both for her and women's wrestling in general. As a result, she might be left off the SummerSlam card altogether.

However, Charlotte Flair's addition to the SmackDown Women's title match last week opened the door as it's now a multi-woman affair and WWE loves getting as many big names on the cards of its big pay per views as possible.

Asuka is currently advertised to be facing Carmella on this week's SmackDown, leading to chatter that she'll be added to the SummerSlam match in the same way Becky and Charlotte were. The house show circuit, likewise, is advertising fatal 4 ways between Carmella, Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka.

It would be uncreative but would show some faith in her despite the atrocious angle.

Tuesday should give us some answers about Asuka's short and long-term future. She wouldn't win at SummerSlam (unfortunately, Carmella's abysmal reign will probably continue) but being put in the match would be a sign that there are still plans for her.

