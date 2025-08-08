5 WWE Superstars Triple H is Currently Looking to Push

WWE is in the most successful era it has ever experienced. For a long time, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut was making more money than ever before, but attendance was shrinking, and fan interest was diminished.Nowadays, not only is the company eclipsing past revenue, but it's drawing absurd amounts of fans, selling merchandise, and social media buzz is at an all-time high. Much of this success is thanks to Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as the head creative mind.As a result, there are constantly names being pushed in the hopes of one day replacing the top stars currently active as the new big draws. This article will take a look at a handful of performers The Game is clearly looking to push to the next level, and in some cases, may end up leading the industry.Below are five WWE Superstars Triple H is currently looking to push.#5. Stephanie Vaquer is Being Pushed Ahead of WWE Clash in ParisStephanie Vaquer is one of the most talented female performers in the world today. She spent a lot of time in Mexico and even found success in Japan before signing with WWE last year. She won the NXT Women's Title and North American Championship on the brand.La Primera was moved to WWE's main roster not long after WrestleMania 41. Since moving up in June, Stephanie has been almost undefeated. Her only losses came in the six-woman Money in the Bank Ladder Match and a Fatal 4-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.It is clear that The Game is looking to push Stephanie. On top of that winning record, she is challenging for the world title at Clash in Paris. She is also being booked alongside Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and top names IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. This is certainly giving Stephanie the rub.#4. Aleister Black is Clearly Being ElevatedAleister Black is a veteran of the industry. He spent years applying his craft on the European and British indie scene before eventually going to WWE and becoming NXT Champion. He later spent time with AEW.The dark and moody Black returned to WWE after WrestleMania 41. He is part of the SmackDown brand and had brief feuds with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, R-Truth, and now, Damian Priest.Aleister has actually lost more matches than he has won since returning, but they've almost been exclusively by DQ or without Black himself being pinned. He is clearly being protected. Combine that with Black taking out Damian Priest on SmackDown, and it is quite evident that he's being pushed by The Game.#3. Giulia has Already Been Given a Title in Her Short Main Roster CareerGiulia is a dominant superstar. The Italian-Japanese performer ruled Stardom and Marigold before joining WWE last year. She won the NXT Women's Title and was then called up to the main roster following WrestleMania.The Beautiful Madness is the reigning Women's United States Champion. She won the coveted prize by defeating Zelina Vega on the WWE SmackDown before Night of Champions. She has since successfully retained the gold in a high-quality match this past Friday.Being given a title so soon into her main roster run is a clear indicator that Triple H plans to push Giulia hard. It won't be surprising to see her competing for the world title as soon as she drops the mid-card belt.#2. Jacob Fatu is Being Groomed as a Future World ChampionJacob Fatu is an incredible athlete. He is a heavyweight bruiser with tons of personality, yet he also does dives and springboard moonsaults. Jacob is truly a once-in-a-lifetime performer.The Samoan Werewolf is the latest breakout star of The Bloodline. While he already had brief runs with the WWE Tag Team Titles and United States Championship, it is clear he is being groomed for main events.Fatu has already main-evented regular episodes of SmackDown. Now, he is feuding with former SummerSlam headliner Solo Sikoa. It should just be a matter of time before The Samoan Werewolf moves on to the next level: the world championship.#1. Rusev is Being Pushed on the Red BrandRusev is similar to Aleister Black. His WWE run started on NXT before he moved to the main roster. During the Vince McMahon-led regime, he left the company, only to return after WrestleMania 41.Since returning, The Bulgarian Brute has been a menace on Monday Night RAW. He has destroyed Akira Tozawa and Otis, plus he's been brawling nonstop with his longtime friend and now enemy, Sheamus.Being so dominant in WWE is a clear sign that Triple H is behind the Bulgarian superstar. Plus, he'll likely vanquish Sheamus in the end. Again, that is a clear sign that The Game fully backs the former United States Champion.