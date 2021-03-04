5 WWE Superstars who have undergone incredible body transformations recently 

WWE Superstars' schedules have drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, several current WWE stars have been able to take advantage of the situation.

Their time on the road has been minimized and several have decided to take the time to exercise in the gym.

Of course, it isn't just the current generation of WWE stars who have been showing off their incredible body transformations during the lockdown. Many former WWE stars and WWE Hall of Famers have been working hard in the gym as well.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars who have shared their incredible body transformations online in recent months.

#5. Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne burst onto the scene back in January 2017 as part of the first-ever WWE United Kingdom tournament. Despite not winning, The Bruiserweight became a huge hit with the WWE Universe.

Dunne has since become a part of both NXT UK and NXT as well as making several appearances on the main roster. He held the UK title for a record 685 days, before losing to the current Champion WALTER.

Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne has gone through a drastic body transformation

The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for the British star since he was forced to remain in the United Kingdom following the travel ban to the United States. Dunne was one half of the Tag Team Champions at the time. Due to the circumstances, Dunne was replaced by Timothy Thatcher in his tag team with Riddle.

Dunne took the time whilst he was forced onto the sidelines to get himself into excellent shape. He was then able to make his return to WWE television back in October. The star has since stepped into the NXT Championship picture with Finn Balor.

The former United Kingdom Champion looks significantly different since his return to WWE. He has shown off the incredible change that occurred between March and October on his Instagram page. The Bruiserweight looks as though he is in the best shape of his career at present, which could be why he's one of the stars who are being pushed to the forefront of NXT on the Road to WrestleMania 37.