5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker gave advice to

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With a career that spans over three decades, "The Phenom" has battled many of wrestling's biggest stars past and present. He's had legendary title reigns and rivalries with the likes of Kane, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar and Mankind.

The Undertaker was also a well-known locker room leader and the go-to guy for many WWE Superstars looking for advice or tips on how to improve their own characters and storylines

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars who received advice from The Undertaker.

#5 – Undertaker telling Happy Corbin to be the "big man"

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin

Whether you refer to him as “Happy Corbin” or just Baron Corbin, he is a man that everyone in the WWE Universe loves to despise. Outside the ring, Corbin was searching for help and advice to enhance his character.

Luckily for him, The Undertaker liked to go out of his way to help WWE Superstars - particularly stars like Corbin who were big - find ways to perfect their craft.

Corbin received some great advice from The Undertaker, even going so far as to watch past matches together. He told Corbin to continue playing up his “big man” image and come across as a huge “monster” inside the ring.

#4 – Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has had quite an illustrious career across WCW and WWE, but even Booker needed some guidance from “The Deadman”.

Booker recalled The Undertaker taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes, getting all the WCW stuff out of his system so he could evolve, grow, and prosper into the star he would eventually become.

Taker taught him how to work the microphone (to be a better talker) and how to hook the audience with the “Spinarooni”.

#3 – Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is on his way to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at “Clash at the Castle”. McIntyre has established himself as one of the top dogs in WWE today, but there was a time when he was looking for advice.

He would receive that advice from The Undertaker. McIntyre recalled The Deadman telling him: “Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler”.

Those simple words affected McIntyre and gave him a whole new perspective on his approach to his character and how he portrays himself onscreen - and most importantly, inside the ring.

#2 – Mark Henry

The World's Strongest Man had an incredible career in WWE. Mark Henry had strength that was simply unheard of, which was unmatched by any WWE Superstar during the peak of his in-ring career. The Deadman knew this about Henry and was sure to let him know about it.

The Undertaker told Henry to let his strength and sheer size be his guide. Henry may not have a million-dollar body or the best promo skills, but he has power and size that were more than enough to put him over as one of the best “big men” in all of WWE.

Speaking of big men…

#1 – The Big Show

The Big Show has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career that has spanned almost three decades, from his beginnings with WCW through the end of his run with WWE last year. The Big Show credits The Undertaker for getting him to that level and says if it weren’t for Taker’s advice, he may not have ever gotten that far in WWE.

The Big Show went into detail on how he used to get “chewed out” over his matches and what he needed to do to help better himself. Any time Big Show had a bad match, Taker was quick to let him know about it backstage and give him the advice and tools to better himself.

That type of advice is something Big Show carried with him and would often give to others (verbatim).

