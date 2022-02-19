5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker never faced at WrestleMania

In a sudden announcement that delighted wrestling fans all around the globe, WWE has confirmed The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Some of the greatest superstars are inducted into the Hall of Fame, and The Deadman's inclusion was inevitable given his unrivaled legacy.

There are various reasons why he's one of the greatest to ever set foot in a squared circle. His WrestleMania streak is perhaps the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling and truly defines who he is.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

Over the years, The Phenom has squared off against the likes of Kane, Edge, Batista, Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and many more to defend his streak. However, there are a few top superstars he never faced at The Showcase of the Immortals.

On our list, we'll discuss five WWE Superstars who The Undertaker surprisingly never faced at WrestleMania. These superstars may have been a legit threat to his streak as well.

Which of these names do you think should have squared off against Taker at WrestleMania? You are welcome to voice your opinions in the comments below.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin was one of the biggest stars during the Attitude Era, and so was The Undertaker. While the two titans crossed paths on numerous occasions, not once did they have a match at WrestleMania.

Though The Undertaker and Austin had a rivalry, it wasn't personal because The Deadman usually fought against The Texas Rattlesnake under Mr. McMahon's command. Thus, it's understandable why the two never faced each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the streak is already tremendous, a victory over Steve Austin would've been mind-boggling to say the least. Maybe Stone Cold could've ended it years before it was globally popular.

What could've happened is a query that'll never be answered simply because the two never collided at a WrestleMania.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh