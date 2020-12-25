5 WWE Superstars who are not as underutilized as fans think

'Underutilized' is a word used by many WWE fans to describe Superstars who aren't in the positions they want them to be. The truth is that in WWE, everything is cyclical, and everyone has their role.

These five Superstars, however, are often dubbed as underutilized, but are actually not:

#5. Ricochet - Gets extremely regular TV time in WWE

Ricochet

Ricochet has been a regular star in WWE programming since his main roster move early in 2019. He was instantly put in important matches and had a United States Championship run in the second half of that year.

While it was a brief reign, it appeared to be a clear indication of where Ricochet's standing in WWE was. In the eyes of many fans, WWE was slowly building him up to be the next big main event star.

However, 2020 came and he emerged as a WWE Championship contender to Brock Lesnar. He was never going to win and was squashed in over a minute at Saudi Arabia. That turned out to be a downward spiral for him, and he was in an odd position from a creative standpoint.

He had formed a temporary tag team with Cedric Alexander, and the two stayed together for a little while post-WrestleMania 36. However, that ended when Cedric Alexander joined The Hurt Business.

As of this writing, Ricochet is currently in a feud with RETRIBUTION - a WWE faction that hasn't been handled well. It isn't a story that fans are invested in, but despite the downward spiral in his position in the company, Ricochet has always been regularly featured on WWE programming.

He might only be in the mid-card now, but things can still change at any point. He certainly has the in-ring ability of a main event star, but his character and story are lacking. Once that's taken care of, he will be in a much better position to be pushed by WWE.

Having regular TV time will help him in the long-run.