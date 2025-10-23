5 WWE Superstars who could unexpectedly be revealed as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker and turn heel

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was slated to go one-on-one against Drew McIntyre in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fatu and McIntyre had been at odds for the last few weeks and were about to settle their issues in the ring.

However, before the match could begin, Fatu was mysteriously attacked backstage. The blame naturally fell on McIntyre, who denied having anything to do with it.

WWE has another 'mystery attacker' storyline, as fans are coming up with different theories about who could have taken out Jacob Fatu. This could be a great opportunity for the creative team to pull off a shocking heel turn.

That said, here are five WWE Superstars who could be revealed as The Samoan Werewolf's mystery attacker and turn heel:

#5. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes recently turned babyface after The Miz turned on him, ending their run as a tag team. Fans have been clamoring for Melo to receive more opportunities on SmackDown, which could be accomplished if he is revealed as Fatu's mystery attacker.

Since the former NXT Champion turned babyface not too long ago, nobody would expect him to revert to heel so soon. Moreover, it would put Hayes right in the main event scene, exactly where fans want him to be.

#4. Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix is back to finding his place as a singles star on the blue brand following Andrade's departure from WWE. While his brother, Penta, has been a mainstay on RAW since his arrival, Fenix's career has been a mixed bag so far.

The luchador turning heel and being revealed as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker could potentially turn him into a major player in the Stamford-based promotion. Fenix is a highly exciting wrestler and just needs the right storyline to cement himself as a top star.

#3. Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been on a lackluster run recently, failing to score any meaningful victories. The Viper has been teasing a heel turn and betraying Cody Rhodes for so long that it has become a meme among fans online.

Therefore, the veteran must revert to the dark side before it's too late. Orton being revealed as The Samoan Werewolf's mystery attacker could be an effective way to kickstart the highly anticipated rivalry between The American Nightmare and The Viper.

#2. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been out of action since April due to a serious neck injury. Unfortunately, there is no clear timeline for The Prizefighter's return, but IF he is cleared to come back, returning as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker would be a shocking scenario.

While KO was already a heel before going on hiatus, fans expect him to return as a babyface. Therefore, the Canadian's potential comeback as a villain would surely catch fans off guard. That said, while this could be exciting, it is quite unlikely to happen due to the nature of Owens' injury.

#1. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

After Jacob Fatu was taken out on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes marched down to the ring, blaming Drew McIntyre for the attack. Cody then faced McIntyre in an impromptu match, during which The American Nightmare was far more aggressive than usual. In the end, Rhodes got himself disqualified after striking McIntyre with the title.

Cody could be the one who attacked The Samoan Werewolf, and he may have faced McIntyre to cover up his actions. This would be a shocking way to turn The QB1 heel and an exciting storyline for fans to witness.

