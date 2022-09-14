The Judgment Day is dominating WWE RAW. The faction consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and now Dominik Mysterio. Together, the four have taken over World Wrestling Entertainment, at least on Monday nights.

The faction has put Edge on the injury reserve list for the second time in recent memory. The Rated R Superstar battled Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of RAW, but the rest of Judgment Day attacked the Hall of Famer.

With Edge likely to be away from WWE programming for the time being, the legendary Rey Mysterio has nobody left on his side to battle the dark faction. Of course, there are many superstars who could potentially join his side, but for now, he has no allies.

Who could potentially help Rey Mysterio against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley? Could an experienced veteran return to help? Could an NXT Superstar join the main roster and ally with the former WWE Champion? Perhaps an underutilized superstar could aid the legend.

Below are 5 WWE Superstars who could unite with Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day.

#5. Randy Orton could return by helping Rey Mysterio

Randy Orton first began training in professional wrestling in 2000. In 2001, he signed a developmental deal with the then WWF. He reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling before being called up to the main roster in 2002.

Since joining the main roster, Randy Orton has had a Hall of Fame worthy career. He has won nearly every title available to him, including the world championship over a dozen times. He's recently been sidelined due to what is said to be a back injury.

While the legendary star has been out of action recently, he could potentially return at any point, depending on the state of his health. While most would understandably expect him to reunite with Riddle, he could aid Rey in battling the fierce faction known as The Judgment Day.

Both Orton and Mysterio are veterans in the business. It could be good storytelling if The Viper returns to help put a halt to the upstart stable's recent momentum.

#4. AJ Styles has had issues with Judgment Day in the past

AJ Styles debuted in professional wrestling all the way back in 1998. In 2001, the talented star signed with World Championship Wrestling but the promotion was bought out by WWE just months later. He went on to make a name for himself in Ring of Honor, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Styles joined WWE in 2016 when he appeared as a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble. Since joining the company six years ago, he's captured numerous championships, including the WWE Championship. Despite joining World Wrestling Entertainment late in his career, he's already had a Hall of Fame run with the promotion.

The Phenomenal One would be a logical partner for Rey Mysterio. Both superstars are talented veterans and are beloved by fans. Plus, AJ has his own history with the Judgment Day faction. While he seemingly moved on, The Judgment Day may prove to be a threat he can't ignore.

#3. Braun Strowman could even the odds

Braun Strowman roaring at the crowd

The Monster Among Men had his first-ever match in 2014 at an NXT live event. The big man was quickly brought to the main roster where he served as a member of The Wyatt Family. He eventually developed into a singles star, reaching the top of the industry by winning the Universal Championship. He was released due to budget cuts last year but recently returned to WWE.

Braun Strowman is rumored to be part of the SmackDown roster going forward. With that said, WWE doesn't seem to be heavily leaning on the brand split. Sonya Deville just appeared on RAW, Toxic Attraction was on SmackDown, and several other examples of stars competing for other brands they aren't assigned to in recent weeks can be used.

Regardless, Strowman is called a monster for a reason. If he were to help Rey Mysterio, the pair may not even need any more help to take on Judgment Day. Braun has been destroying tag teams on his own since returning to the promotion. Judgment Day could be next.

#2. Mustafa Ali needs to be used more frequently

Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory

Mustafa Ali began his professional wrestling career all the way back in 2003. He primarily worked in the mid-west. While grinding away on the independent wrestling scene, Ali worked as a police officer.

Ali was a substitute in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. While he didn't go far in the tournament, he was one of the superstars signed by WWE for 205 Live. He was a key figure on the brand before joining SmackDown. He's currently a member of the RAW roster.

Of all the underrated superstars in professional wrestling, Mustafa Ali ranks near the very top. He's good on the mic and extremely capable in the ring, but he doesn't seem to ever receive a sustained push. The Disruptor helping Rey could be a solid way of elavating Ali while also giving Mysterio support.

#1. Santos Escobar could debut on WWE's main roster by helping Rey

Santos Escobar standing tall

Santos Escobar is a veteran of the squared circle. He began his professional wrestling career in 2000 and rose to fame in Mexico and the United States. Before joining WWE, he competed for AAA, CMLL, Lucha Underground, and even IMPACT Wrestling.

The talented Lucha star signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. While he faced an injury early on, he eventually went on to become the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He's likely best known for leading Legado del Fantasma, a faction consisting of himself, Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Given the speculation regarding Santos' future, he may be joining the main roster sooner-rather-than-later. If the talented star does get called up, he'd be the perfect support for Rey. If he brings Legado del Fantasma with him, there's a chance Judgment Day could be the ones who are out numbered for once.

Rey Mysterio will clearly need help if he's going to take on Judgment Day by himself. With Edge seemingly out of the picture for the time being, who will step up to help the masked legend? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

Who do you think might help Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day faction? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

