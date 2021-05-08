5 WWE Superstars who upgraded their entrance theme for the better

It is often said that the biggest thing that separates a good WWE Superstar from a great one is the "It" factor.

Wrestlers who become true superstars are seen as larger-than-life characters. An aspect of the overall presentation of the star that helps in establishing their character is the theme song.

Entrance music can truly make or break a wrestling persona. The right accompaniment can make someone look special in the eyes of the fans.

The theme songs of The Undertaker, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin added another layer to their gimmicks. The wrong choice of music can have the exact opposite effect where fans write off the gimmick and the superstar from the outset.

In this piece, we'll look at five WWE Superstars whose theme music was changed during a pivotal point in their career. What do you make of the list? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

One of the best times for a WWE Superstar to change their theme music is when they turn from a babyface to a heel. This was exactly the case with Jake Roberts.

Roberts turned heel in the Fall of 1991. He betrayed The Ultimate Warrior and teamed up with The Undertaker and Paul Bearer.

During this time he coined his signature catchphrase, “Trust me.” This would also be the title of his new heel theme he soon debuted.

The soundtrack was a derivative of his old one but had a more sinister vibe to match his new heel personality.

Roberts can boast of having one of the best theme music collections in wrestling history. Both his entrance songs, "Snake Bit" and "Trust Me" are considered to be hits amongst the WWE Universe.

