5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon didn't push after they got injured

The business can be dreadful for your career sometimes

In such a competitive industry, WWE continues to remain the most pivotal wrestling promotion in the world, and they have always maintained the policy of keeping their superstars fit and agile.

Most of the superstars that are provided with the golden opportunity to perform between the ropes end up having unfortunate injuries that depreciates their credibility in the management's eyes.

While superstars like Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Rusev were expected to be pushed somewhere down the line after returning from injuries, the company continues to focus more on protecting them, rather than pushing them.

Considering that WWE possesses the most talented roster in the company's history right now, the fans continue to expect these superstars to be pushed in the main-event picture.

#1 Cesaro

When will his day come?

Despite being one of the most talented performers in the history of the industry, Cesaro's insane athleticism has never got its due in the WWE.

The Swiss Cyborg was going to be pushed after he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania after being aligned with Paul Heyman, but got lost in the shuffle after the company decided to pull the plug on it.

While the company was already struggling to promote WrestleMania 32 as a visual extravaganza, Cesaro then had a rotator cuff injury. Many WWE fans expected the Swiss to hit the right chord when he returned back to the business. However, things haven't been the way they were expected to be.

Vince McMahon remains stagnant on his notion about Cesaro, with the Chairman mentioning his lack of the 'it' factor keeping him away from grabbing the brass ring in a podcast with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

There's no denying that Cesaro has enjoyed his time with Sheamus as a tag-team, but his potential still remains untapped within the business, and his injury might have caused it.

