5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has a father-son relationship with

"What is your relationship like with Vince McMahon?"

Anyone who has an interest in the real-life people behind WWE’s Superstars will probably know that the question above is frequently asked in out-of-character media interviews.

While some WWE Superstars prefer to let their in-ring work do the talking, others have worked hard to establish a relationship with Vince McMahon over the years.

Drew McIntyre, for example, revealed in an interview with PW Insider in September 2020 that he tries to learn as much as possible when he is able to interact with Vince McMahon.

“Backstage, I’m obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon. It’s a big part of it and there’s always lessons to be learned when you get to interact with the boss. I always take great pride in maximizing those minutes with the boss because every single second is a learning experience.”

McIntyre has been able to form a good working relationship with Vince McMahon, especially since winning the WWE Championship, but did you know that several Superstars have become so close with the WWE Chairman that they consider him to be a father figure?

Excluding Vince McMahon's actual son, Shane McMahon, let’s take a look at five Superstars who had – or, in some cases, still have – a father-son relationship with the WWE boss.

#5 Kurt Angle had a father-son relationship with Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle has been very open about his dealings with Vince McMahon throughout the years.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network, Angle said he sometimes found his father-son relationship with Vince McMahon difficult when they discussed business matters.

“It [relationship with Vince McMahon] was always good. The good thing about him is he not only gave me good advice, he treated me well. He’d pull me aside, tell me when I screwed up, he’d correct me. I know he had this with a lot of people, but I felt like I had a father-son relationship, and I liked it. The only thing I didn’t like about it was I wasn’t that business-savvy, so sometimes I didn’t think I got as much [money] as I should have.”

Angle also credited Vince McMahon with creating his heel character in 1999.

At the time, the Olympic Gold medallist did not think Vince McMahon’s plan to immediately turn him into a bad guy would work. However, after taking the WWE Chairman’s instructions on board, he realized that his boss knew a lot more about audience reactions and character development than he did.