5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon helped in real life

Vince McMahon is regarded by many in the WWE Universe as one of the most ruthless beings in all of sports entertainment. He is responsible for the end of the territory system in North America, in his quest to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling promotion out there. As Vince's promotion kept getting bigger and better, he bought off possibly his biggest competitor ever, WCW, in 2001.

Ever since then, WWE has been on the top of the pro-wrestling industry, and no one has been able to come close to dethroning the company. Throughout his legendary career as a businessman and an on-screen personality, Vince McMahon has made a long string of rivals who have bashed him several times in interviews. All kinds of controversial things have been said about the WWE Chairman, but that doesn't mean that people only have negative stuff to say about the boss. Here are five instances where Vince McMahon helped WWE Superstars at some point in their careers.

#5 Harley Race

One of the biggest Superstars of his era, Harley Race was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. Race had stints in several big-time wrestling promotions, including a three-year run in WWE in the late 80s. Race passed away last year, from lung cancer.

Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch revealed soon after that Vince McMahon took care of the WWE legend's medical bills during his final days.

Harley needed to be transferred from Atlanta to St.Louis. He needed to take a Med flight because he was in rough shape. Medicare wouldn’t help him. A call was made to WWE and 10 mins later it was paid in full. Vince McMahon never blinked an eye. He wanted to make sure Harley was taken care of. Thank you Vince, you gave me 2 more days with Harley.

If it hadn't been for Murdoch's comments, we would have never known how incredibly generous Vince was towards Harley during his final days. The pro-wrestling social media hailed Vince at the time for his incredibly kind gesture.