Vince McMahon gave WWE legend $800,000 loan and advised him to declare bankruptcy

The WWE Chairman helped this WWE Hall of Famer when he was in a tough position

McMahon isn't the heartless millionaire that he's portrayed to be

During the interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latest edition of the Broken Skull Sessions, Ric Flair talked about his personal life and the troubles he has faced outside of the ring.

Flair stated that he is glad he met his current wife Wendy, who has sorted his life out, helping him make good choices in his life. In the interview, Flair revealed how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has helped him over the years.

Flair spoke emotionally about the battle he faced in hospital. He narrated a recent incident with Vince McMahon ahead of last year's Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

"You know what Vince (McMahon) did? He walked up to me in LA, gave me the cheque for Saudi before I left. You don't do that. And he said to me 'here, I get it. Maybe this will make her feel better'. He doesn't do that. You know that. He does not pay in advance."

"I've been rich, I've been poor, I've owed the IRS $1 million once, $2 million once. I'm even, no bankruptcy, and I can probally count a million dollars that I've got right now. And everything is paid for.

Flair said that he was just too "wild" back in his heyday because of how popular he was. The 16-time World Champion said he did not have money at all and how Vince McMahon helped him.

"I owed Vince, paid back Vince. He gave me an $800,000 loan and told me to declare bankruptcy. I knew that I couldn't live with myself if I did."