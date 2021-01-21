5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon pushed as rookies

If there's one thing you can say about the Chairman of WWE, it's that Vince McMahon knows a star when he sees one. Vince McMahon and co are responsible for some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport, and that's largely in part due to Vince's eye for talent.

Throughout WWE history, Vince McMahon has noticed a younger, freshly signed talent and decided to hand them the ball and demand they run with it. More often than not, it ends with a new top star that WWE can rely on for years to come. Other times...well, we'll leave that list for another day.

Now, it's important to clarify what we're doing here. Just because someone on this list may have had a career before WWE, we didn't see their success on a grand stage like WCW. So for many fans, the first time they'd seen these Superstars was when they debuted under the WWE banner.

So considering that, no Ric Flair, no Undertaker, etcetera.

With that out of the way, let's kick things off with the Chief Hurt Officer himself.

Bobby Lashley grabbed his first title in WWE fifteen years ago

#5 Bobby Lashley wins WWE US title in his first year

While we will look 2020 back on as one of the worst years in recent memory, it's hard to deny the incredible run that Bobby Lashley had.

After joining forces with MVP, Lashley quickly rose to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He'd go on to win the United States Championship, as well as become the CHO of The Hurt Business.

Not bad for someone who was, just 10 months ago, involved in a love triangle with Lana and Rusev. However, Vince McMahon always knew that Bobby Lashley had serious potential. Go back and look at his first run with WWE to see that.

After some training in OVW, Lashley made his debut for WWE on SmackDown in 2005. On September 23, he began a strong winning streak and was well on his way to becoming a top star for the Blue Brand. He even made it to Survivor Series 2005, joining Team SmackDown.

Though he was the first man eliminated, they were sure to give him a ton of time to shine as he dominated Team RAW and could only be beaten thanks to the combined forces of the Red Brand.

By May of 2006, Lashley captured his first championship, knocking off WWE 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee JBL to win the United States title for the first time.

Over the next few years, he'd become a major player and even face Umaga at WrestleMania 23 to see if Vinny Mac or Donald Trump would walk away with a shaved head.

16 years later, Bobby Lashley is on top once again and is consistently one of the best parts of WWE weekly television.

Considering his career, deciding to push Bobby Lashley right out of the gate seems like a no-brainer in hindsight.